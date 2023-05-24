‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Gerald Castillo Dead at 90

Gerald Castillo has died. He was 90.

The actor, who most famously portrayed the father of Mario Lopez's A.C. Slater on the NBC sitcom Saved By The Bell from 1989 to 1992, died in his home in Houston May 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides the hit sitcom, Castillo had many other roles he was known for. He starred in ABC's General Hospital from 1992 to 1994, and had appearances in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, All in the Family and more.

Born in Chicago in 1932, Castillo studied acting as a young adult and began performing on stages alongside the likes of Rita Moreno, Jessica Tandy, James Broderick, Jeanne Crain and Sherman Hemsley, according to the outlet.

Later in his career, Castillo — who continued to work in theaters across the Los Angeles area — was known as "a charismatic and insightful director who would jingle the change in his pocket while he pondered a scene, then leap onto the stage to work out the blocking or whisper in an actor’s ear," his wife of 36 years, Dayna Quinn-Castillo, told THR.

Castillo is survived by his wife, two grandchildren and two great-grandsons. His daughter, Lisa, died last year.