Savannah Chrisley Addresses ‘Misconceptions’ About Mom Julie in Emotional Mother’s Day Post

It seemed to be a somber Mother's Day for the Chrisley family.

As matriarch Julie Chrisley serves her seven-year prison sentence for tax fraud, Savannah Chrisley paid tribute to her mother on Instagram.

"Mothers Day – this one hit hard!" the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote Sunday. "I've been DREADING the holidays. First it was Easter, then Dads Birthday, now Mothers Day, and on the 16th it will be [brother] Grays 17th birthday. A lot of firsts happening…and frankly…I HATE IT!"

Accompanied by a set of photos set to Kacey Musgraves' "Mother," Savannah continued, "I'm angry! I hold it all in pretty well…I've mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25… but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts."

Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley reported to prison in January. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, and both will be required to complete an additional 16 months of probation upon release.

While Savannah said she was emotional on the holiday, she also used the day as an opportunity to stand up for her mother.

"For those that have misconceptions of who JULIE CHRISLEY is…let me help you," Savannah wrote. "SHE IS an OUTSTANDING mother, SHE IS and even more AMAZING wife, SHE IS an even better daughter, SHE IS one hell of a friend, SHE IS a woman of God, SHE IS a breast cancer survivor, SHE IS a mother to more than just the children she birthed, SHE IS loyal, SHE IS fierce, SHE IS… EVERYTHING that I hope to be."

The Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley host concluded, "And to clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart - my parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before."

Savannah's sister Lindsie Chrisley commented on the post: "Two folks obsessed with the others existence. Couldn't agree more."

Their brother Chase Chrisley also posted a Mother's Day tribute of his own. Alongside an old photo of him and his mom, he wrote, "Happy Mothers Day my angel! I love you!"

Last month, Savannah shared a similar post about her family in anticipation of Easter Sunday.

"Pretending you don't hurt and/or it isn't a harder time of the year is just not the truth for you," she wrote April 5. "But you can – and will – get through the holidays. Rather than avoiding the feelings of grief, lean into them. It is not the grief you want to avoid, it is the pain. No one can take that pain away, but grief is not just pain, grief is love. I LOVE YOU MAMA AND DADDY!"