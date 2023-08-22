Sasheer Zamata Wants to Know If Amelia Earhart and Eleanor Roosevelt Had Romance During ‘Secret Flight’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Sasheer Zamata Wants to Know If Amelia Earhart and Eleanor Roosevelt Had Romance During ‘Secret Flight’ (Exclusive)

Zamata tells The Messenger about one historical fact she cut from her latest stand-up special as she didn't 'want the whole special just to be about Amelia Earhart'

Glenn Garner
Sasheer Zamata attends the IMDb Studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 24, 2020 in Park City, UtahRich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Sasheer Zamata is full of fun historical facts.

The Saturday Night Live alum spoke to The Messenger about "pulling a thread" in researching some of the topics in her latest stand-up special Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman.

In one such joke, she used the universal female experience of masturbating with household objects to venture down a historical rabbit hole about why witches are always depicted riding broomsticks.

"That's my favorite way to write a joke is when you find a little thing where you're like, 'that's weird' or 'I'm confused about this thing,'" explained Zamata.

"And you start pulling a thread and find so much information that you're like, 'I didn't even know that this stuff was happening, and I don't think anyone else did either,'" she added. "So, I hope people get a kick out of it."

Eleanor Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart
On a short flight to and from Baltimore, aviator Amelia Earhart points out the White House to resident First Lady Eleanor RooseveltBettman/Getty Images

Zamata also spends some time in the special pondering the ill-fated voyage of Amelia Earhart, theorizing that the famed aviator just wanted to escape her marriage to George Putnam, who proposed seven times before she said yes.

One fun fact she didn't include in the set was about Earhart and close friend, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, both of whom are believed by some to have been queer.

"There was like a secret flight that Amelia Earhart and Eleanor Roosevelt took and it was kind of salacious because people were like, 'Why did they go on this flight, just the two of them? What were they doing?' And I know there's rumors that both of them were queer. So, was there like another thing happening?"

The pair enjoyed an impromptu round-trip flight from Washington DC to Baltimore in 1933, and although Putnam and Roosevelt's brother were onboard with a slew of reporters, the women might have had some alone time in the cockpit.

"I found a lot of stuff about Amelia Earhart, and other historical things that I was like, 'I wish I could put all this in there, but I don't want the whole special just to be about Amelia Earhart,'" says Zamata.

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman is now available to purchase on 800 Pound Gorilla.

