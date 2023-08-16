Sasheer Zamata isn't joking around when it comes to women's healthcare, especially for Black women. But the comedian expertly uses her wit to shed light on some of those very serious issues in her latest stand-up special, Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman.

"Comedy is a great way for people to absorb information without being defensive," Zamata told The Messenger. "I feel like everyone can agree, if we're laughing together at this thing, it sneaks into your brain a little bit easier than if you're just hearing a TED Talk or whatever."

In The First Woman, Zamata celebrates her body and sexuality through some personal yet hilariously relatable anecdotes, addressing the stigma around women's bodies that prevents some from ever seeing their own vaginas, as well as the creative household objects many women use while learning to masturbate.

"I was already doing that material on stages across the country, and then Roe v. Wade got stripped away," she noted, adding that her special was filmed at Union Stage in Washington, D.C. "And something about just talking about my p---y, sexual health and asking people about their sexual health felt really good to do there."

Sasheer Zamata attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime on Dec. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic

She added, "I think especially now, it is important for women to talk about their bodies and understand them, understand what their options are and understand that everything they're going through is normal. Also, we have a right to freely discuss it, express it, explore it and not be ashamed of it."

Zamata also takes aim at medical negligence toward Black women, sharing her experience visiting a doctor for heart palpitations and previously being struck by a car. Fortunately, she's in good health these days, but the fear of her pain not being taken seriously still gives her an extra level of dread going to hospitals.

"This kind of thing happens to all women, but the rate at which women are misdiagnosed or undiagnosed completely is exponentially higher for Black women," Zamata stresses in her special.

She told The Messenger, "I was going through some health issues, and it just made me think about all the experiences I've had with doctors and hospitals."

She continued, "I've had many family members and friends who are Black women say that they've had similar experiences or worse, and it's an issue that needs to be highlighted immensely. And thankfully, people are talking about it more, because unfortunately, we keep having famous Black women either die or be at risk of death."

Zamata points to an "obvious lack of knowledge or awareness" among some healthcare professionals about "how to take care of our bodies, or at least how to listen to our bodies or listen to our mouth saying what's going on with our bodies."

"It's 2023, we should not be having women die for things that were not were not deadly when they got to the hospital, or for childbirth," Zamata said.

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman is now available to purchase on 800 Pound Gorilla.