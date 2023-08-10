Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse “loves” speaking about PCOS – but not because the topic is enjoyable. Though the side effects of polycystic ovary syndrome on the female body (and mind) are incredibly daunting, Pieterse says the conversation is essential because “so much about PCOS is awareness.”

The actress recently opened up on the Aug. 9 episode of The Squeeze podcast about her health battle with the hormone condition, which she has dealt with from the time she was a teenager on the set of the hit TV drama. Pieterse noted that she had never had regular periods, which was brushed off by gynecologists who assured her that her cycle would eventually regulate on its own.

However, around the ages of 15 and 16, Pieterse said she noticed her metabolism slowing. At 17, she gained 70 pounds in one year with “no explanation.” While visiting 15 different gynecologists, Pieterse said, her concerns remained muted.

“One gynecologist told me to my face that I was lying. That I must be eating horribly and doing everything wrong because, ’Look at you,’” she recalled with a disbelieving laugh.

Continuing to plead her case, Pieterse explained that her body didn’t seem to be reacting normally to healthy behaviors. She felt sickly when she did things that typically impact the body positively, like exercising and eating nutritious foods.

“It was the most frustrating experience, and disheartening because no matter what I did, no matter how well I behaved, no matter how great I treated my body, things were actually getting worse instead of better,” Pieterse said.

Finally, she was referred to an endocrinologist. The doctor heard her out and predicted that PCOS was the cause of the issues, but performed the blood test that Pieterse had long been asking for in order to confirm the diagnosis.

At the time, the Dancing With the Stars alum didn’t even know what the disease was. Upon learning about PCOS, the finding that most frustrated her was that while it is currently untreatable, it is “fairly easy to diagnose.” Many of the symptoms she experienced, Pieterse said, were visible.

“Everyone has a different experience with it,” she explained. “It could be your period, it could be weird hair growth, it could be major gastro issues, it could be crazy cysts on your ovaries, it could be weight gain. I had a lot of those outward symptoms that everyone could see."

Additionally, PCOS can have substantial long-term effects on the body, and act as a catalyst for health issues including ovarian cancers, diabetes and infertility, Pieterse notes, adding that she is saddened by the thought that women with PCOS who suffer with these conditions might have caught them sooner if they had known about their hormonal imbalance.

Infertility was one of the possibilities Pieterse said she prepared herself for when she and her husband decided to get pregnant in 2020.

“We were like, ‘Let’s take the stress off, it’s probably going to take us over a year anyway, we might need help, but let’s start this process,’” she explained. To their surprise, though, she was pregnant within a month, and they welcomed son Hendrix in November of that year.

While Pieterse did have a difficult pregnancy, Hendrix actually balanced her hormones, she said, adding that this is extremely rare amongst PCOS patients. She has since been doing everything in her power to keep her PCOS dormant.

“I just feel like the louder you are about it, the more people know, the more people get checked out, the more interest there is in helping women figure it out and get better,” Pieterse said.