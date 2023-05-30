Sarah Snook Announces Arrival of First Baby with Sentimental Photo

Sarah Snook is a mom!
The Succession star revealed the birth of her first baby on Monday with an Instagram photo of her and her newborn watching the final season of the HBO drama.
She reflected on her experience of taping the series and wrote in the caption, "It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over."
Continued the new mom, "But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department."
"The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all," wrote Snook. "The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all."
Revealing the birth of her first child with husband Dave Lawson, she concluded, "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."
Snook debuted her baby bump while posing at the season 4 premiere of Succession in March. For the announcement, the actress donned a body-hugging black dress with a floor-length shimmering jacket.
"It's exciting!" she told Entertainment Tonight as she held her growing belly. "I feel great."
At the time, Snook said the wait for her special arrival wouldn’t be “too much longer,” adding that she was then 32 weeks.
Her baby bump also made a subtle appearance in the final season of the HBO series. Snook revealed she was pregnant while filming; however, she joked, "You couldn't super tell. Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."
The newborn is the first child for Snook and the second for her comedian husband, who shared on the Funny in Failure podcast that he has a son from a previous relationship.
