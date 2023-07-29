Sarah Silverman has a bone to pick with actors who are currently working because their productions were given waivers by SAG-AFTRA.

Amid the actor's strike, 45 independent productions have been granted permission to film, including Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega's upcoming film Death of a Unicorn and Anne Hathaway's Mother Mary.

Silverman took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Thursday, recording a three-minute video calling out actors who are working right now.

"I feel f---ing pissed off, and I know I just must not be understanding something. There are like 40 movies being made right now," she said. "Movie stars are making movies because they're independent movies, and SAG is allowing it because if they do sell it to streaming, it has to be because streaming is abiding by all the things we're asking for."

Comedian Sarah Silverman performs onstage in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images

The comedian went on to add that she's not sure who she's more angry at — the celebrities appearing in the movies, or SAG-AFTRA for issuing these waivers.

"It's scabbing, you've made that so clear that it's scabbing," she said. "Now, all of a sudden movie stars can make movies if they're indie movies where they promise they'll only sell it if X, Y, and Z. That's called the end of the strike, motherf---ers!"

There were a mix of reactions in the comment section. Amy Sedaris wrote, "Right on," while Juliette Lewis pushed back, noting, "Bunch of my friends in other states have had their unemployment checks run out, so if there's movie productions that are not going to streamers I'm for it for my crew and family."