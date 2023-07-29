Sarah Silverman Calls Out ‘Scabbing’ Actors Working With Waivers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Sarah Silverman Calls Out ‘Scabbing’ Actors Working With Waivers

Silverman took to Instagram to record a three-minute video calling out actors who are working right now

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Sarah Silverman has a bone to pick with actors who are currently working because their productions were given waivers by SAG-AFTRA.

Amid the actor's strike, 45 independent productions have been granted permission to film, including Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega's upcoming film Death of a Unicorn and Anne Hathaway's Mother Mary.

Silverman took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Thursday, recording a three-minute video calling out actors who are working right now.

"I feel f---ing pissed off, and I know I just must not be understanding something. There are like 40 movies being made right now," she said. "Movie stars are making movies because they're independent movies, and SAG is allowing it because if they do sell it to streaming, it has to be because streaming is abiding by all the things we're asking for."

Read More
Sarah Silverman
Comedian Sarah Silverman performs onstage in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images

The comedian went on to add that she's not sure who she's more angry at — the celebrities appearing in the movies, or SAG-AFTRA for issuing these waivers.

"It's scabbing, you've made that so clear that it's scabbing," she said. "Now, all of a sudden movie stars can make movies if they're indie movies where they promise they'll only sell it if X, Y, and Z. That's called the end of the strike, motherf---ers!"

There were a mix of reactions in the comment section. Amy Sedaris wrote, "Right on," while Juliette Lewis pushed back, noting, "Bunch of my friends in other states have had their unemployment checks run out, so if there's movie productions that are not going to streamers I'm for it for my crew and family."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.