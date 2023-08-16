Sarah Hyland Says ‘Modern Family’ Team Made Her Wear Heels When She Had Gout, Would Collapse After Filming

Sarah Hyland is opening up about her health problems on the set of Modern Family.

The actor, who played the eldest of Phil and Claire Dunphy's children Haley for 11 seasons, revealed on a recent episode of co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast, Dinner’s On Me, that she often felt like "immediately collapsing" when on set.

"I was always focused on essentially just surviving and knowing my lines and being there 100% when they yelled 'action,' and then immediately collapsing when they yelled 'cut,'" Hyland said on the podcast.

Hyland has been open about her struggle with kidney dysplasia and her journey receiving two kidney transplants. She recalled one scene from Modern Family that involved several of the show's actors pushing a car, and revealed to Ferguson that while that episode was filming, she was on dialysis and was using crutches due to gout.

"They put me in high heels," Hyland said. "They had not established my outfit yet, and they insisted that I was wearing heels."

The 32-year-old said that she was able to focus on the scene rather than her pain, and even thanked her co-star for his support while filming.

"I just want to let you know how appreciative I am for that," she said to Ferguson.

Hyland has spoken at length about her health struggles, including in an interview with Self, where she discussed her experience living with a chronic illness and how she tries to be independent in any way she can.

"In some areas of my life, I literally have no choice but to be dependent," she told the outlet in 2018. "I've been going through this for 28 years, and I still am learning how to let go of control and how to be patient."