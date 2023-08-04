Sarah Ferguson is finding humor after overcoming breast cancer.
On the latest installment of Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sara, Ferguson opened up about her recovery with co-host and entrepreneur Sarah Thompson, where she revealed that she bestowed a nickname for each of her breasts following a mastectomy.
The Duchess of York shared on her podcast, "I'm just coming to terms with my new best friend Derek. On my left, he's called Derek. And he's very important because he saved my life."
When asked by Thomson what inspired the name, Ferguson confessed, "I don't know it just made me laugh, that I have now a friend who's with me all the time. Who has protected me with his shield of armor."
A representative for the royal confirmed to The Messenger in June that Ferguson had been diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer.
As for how she's recovering, the Duchess said, "I'm getting much better. I think I'll be traveling soon but it won't be, I don't think, for months."
She also noted that she's going to "miss" her grandson Wolfie's first day of school, adding, "I've got a new model, a new wheel, a new engine, and I'll be taking the car for a run very soon."
Ferguson further shared that she's still coming "to terms with" her experience and the outcome, revealing the nickname she has for her right breast as well.
"I'm really proud of this. I've got a perky friend here on my left. Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad cause he's not as perky as Derek on the left. I'll get Eric balanced, don't worry."
