Sarah Ferguson Poses with Daughters at ‘Magical’ Coronation Concert: Photo

Sarah Ferguson is looking back on a milestone weekend.
On Thursday, the Duchess of York posted a photo in which she posed with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at the coronation concert.
In the image, Ferguson — the former wife of King Charles III's brother Prince Andrew — donned a chic black jacket with a wide belt around her waist and patterned red and black pants. Princess Beatrice wore a black and burgundy printed dress with a matching belt. Princess Eugenie, who announced her pregnancy in January, wore a long cream dress with black trim that accentuated her baby bump.
"Last weekend at the Coronation concert with my girls," Ferguson captioned the moment. "I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances. To enjoy it all together was such an honour and I am deeply grateful."
After the May 6 coronation, Ferguson sent her "sincerest congrats" to King Charles and Queen Camilla via Instagram.
Princess Eugenie also reflected on the coronation in an Instagram post this week.
She shared photos from the event, including one of her and Princess Beatrice walking and smiling as well as a picture of her view at the star-studded concert, where artists like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Alexis Ffrench performed. She wrapped the set of photos with a snap of her and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
"Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch," wrote the princess. "It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen."
She went on to share one of the best parts of the event. "The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky."
