EXCLUSIVE: Sara Bareilles Teases New Musical Project in Its ‘Beginning Stages’

Sara Bareilles has found a home on Broadway.

The singer-songwriter, known for hits like "Love Song" and "Brave," was nominated for her first performance-based Tony Award for her star turn in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods — and said the honor is "really meaningful" to her.

"I have so much reverence for the theater community, for the craft, for the diligence, for the hard work," Bareilles told The Messenger at the Tony Award nominees meet-and-greet earlier this month.

"I'm a theater kid, so I wanted to do right by the community and show up and not just be someone who was known for something else and then came in. I wanted to do good work," she said, adding that this "massive acknowledgement" means "so much."

Bareilles was previously nominated for the score of her musical adaptation of the 2007 film Waitress (the score of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, which she contributed to, was also nominated).

In 2017, she took over Waitress' lead role of down-on-her-luck baker Jenna Hunterson, singing the songs she recorded on her fifth studio album, What's Inside: Songs From Waitress.

She received raves for her performance and was welcomed into the Broadway community with open arms, going on to lead the recent revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods and receiving the Tony nod for her performance as the Baker's Wife.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Sara Bareilles attends the 76th Annual Tony Award Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

As for more musical projects like What's Inside, combining her loves of musical theater and songwriting, Bareilles told The Messenger, "The short answer is yes."

"I'm in the very, very beginning stages of another project," she teased. "But, yes, I love working in this medium so much. I didn't know when I said yes to Waitress that it was going to [lead to the theater industry becoming] like a new family member. … But, yeah, I wanna make more shows."

As for joining the company of Into the Woods, Bareilles said it's been "the wildest ride." The show was initially staged as a concert production as part of the 2022 New York City Center Encores! season but quickly transferred to Broadway and extended its limited engagement.

"This is an extraordinary experience that just keeps blooming into something else," said Bareilles. "I thought I was doing City Center for two weeks, and then I was off to do other things, and then everything took this wonderful left turn, and it just kept unfolding."

The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, is scheduled for June 11 at the United Palace in New York City; the status of the awards show, slated to air on CBS, is currently pending amid the Writers Guild of America strike.