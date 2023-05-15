EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Lee Puts Malibu Home on the Market for $7.5 Million

Crashing waves, stunning sunsets, and the occasional shark cameo can now be yours for a cool $7.5 million.

Celebrity chef and home expert Sandra Lee has put her Malibu home on the market, The Messenger has confirmed exclusively. The oceanfront property features unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and access to the beach.

The entryway to Avalon (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

Lee bought the home in 2019 for $3.38 million. It had been owned by the same family for over 50 years, which meant it needed extensive upgrades.

The living room with panoramic views (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

"Sandra adored the property. She gave it a lot of attention to detail and even named it Avalon, which means paradise in the ancient seas," a source tells The Messenger, adding that Lee's beloved uncle Bill, who is a Los Angeles County inspector and engineer, "helped her create the masterpiece that it is."

The Avalon's kitchen, complete with high-end appliances and a chandelier (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

The dining room (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

Listed by Julian Alexander of Coldwell Banker Reality, the single story house has a gated driveway, an open floor plan, and complete privacy since there are no bordering parks or structures.

"The south of France-inspired home is one of the most private and glamorous in Malibu and comes completely turn-key with every amenity." -Julian Alexander, listing agent at Coldwell Banker Reality, told The Messenger

Shortly after moving in, the Los Angeles native shared how meaningful the purchase was, telling People: "When I was younger I was a waitress at the Malibu Adobe. My sister Kimber and I picked out houses on the Pacific Coast Highway and I promised myself that if I ever made it I would go back and buy myself a house on the water."

The main bedroom (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

The main bedroom's walk-in closet (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

Over the years, Lee reimagined the home. Fitting for a lifestyle guru, the house has a gourmet kitchen and party-ready grounds featuring two fireplaces, an outdoor living room, and a deck overlooking the water.

The home's waterfront space (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

The veranda has unobstructed views (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

Facts and figures

Price: $7.5 million

Location: Malibu, Calif.

Year Built: 1948

3 bedrooms, 3 baths

1,719 square feet

75 feet of ocean frontage

The retreat has plenty of space for entertaining (Credit: Coldwell Banker Reality)

Selling points