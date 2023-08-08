Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actress for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALS - The Messenger
Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actress for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALS

The pastry chef began her post by writing, 'I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven'

Craig Rosen
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall attend the ‘Oceans 8’ world premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York CityJackson Lee/GC Images

Sandra Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, praised the Gravity star for how she cared for her longtime boyfriend during his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known by the abbreviation ALS.

"ALS is a cruel disease," Gesine posted Monday on Instagram, "but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

The pastry chef began her post by writing, "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon."

Randall died Saturday at the age of 57. On Monday, his family announced that the photographer died after a three-year battle with ALS, which he opted to keep private.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

The ALS Association also issue a statement following the announcement of Randall’s death. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Randall. Our hearts go out to his friends and family," the ALS Association shared on Twitter Monday.

