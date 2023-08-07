ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall - The Messenger
Entertainment.
ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall

Randall's family announced in a statement to The Messenger that he died on Saturday after privately suffering with ALS for three years

Glenn Garner
Sandra Bullock and Bryan RandallJackson Lee/GC Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Friends, fans and the ALS community are rallying around Sandra Bullock after the Academy Award winner's partner, photographer Bryan Randall, died at age 57 on Saturday following a private three-year battle with ALS.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Randall. Our hearts go out to his friends and family," the ALS Association shared on Twitter Monday.

According to the Association, "ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for ALS yet."

The disease is also known as motor neurone disease (MND) or Lou Gehrig's disease, after the late baseball player.

Randall's family announced his death on Monday in a statement shared with The Messenger, writing, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS."

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," his family continued. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Randall's family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association as well as the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Randall and Bullock began dating in 2015 after he photographed her son Louis' birthday that January.

