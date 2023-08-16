Sandra Bullock Defended by ‘The Blind Side’ Actor Following Michael Oher’s Claims Against Tuohy Family - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Sandra Bullock Defended by ‘The Blind Side’ Actor Following Michael Oher’s Claims Against Tuohy Family

Quinton Aaron spoke out against criticism being slung at his 'The Blind Side' co-star, telling people to 'leave her alone'

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Quinton Aaron, the actor who played NFL player Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, is speaking out.

Oher made headlines this week when he filed a petition to terminate a conservatorship, alleging Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy lied about adopting him and tricked him into signing a document that cut him off from making any profit off the film, which raked in $300 million.

The Tuohys have denied his claims; however, Sean said the conservatorship was done to comply with NCAA rules as Oher decided which college he would attend.

"I don't know personally anything about this, I learned when I saw the articles yesterday," actor Aaron told The Daily Mail in an interview published Tuesday. "But having met both parties, you know, obviously my heart breaks for the situation. I was under the assumption, like everybody, that the family was good all these years."

Aaron defended Sandra Bullock, who played Leigh Anne in The Blind Side, calling for an end of any criticism being slung at the actress.

Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in 'The Blind Side'
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in 'The Blind Side'Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros.

"I heard some pretty disturbing things people were saying about her, and I'm not behind that," Aaron said. "Leave her alone. Don't come for my mama. I'm six-foot-eight, 400-plus pounds, and you don't want those problems."

Read More

The actor also noted that Bullock recently lost her partner Bryan Randall, who died at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with ALS.

"Sandra just suffered a loss and everything, so I'm pretty sure she's probably trying to stay out of the [spotlight] and just handle her situation as best she knows how," Aaron said. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.