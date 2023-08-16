Quinton Aaron, the actor who played NFL player Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, is speaking out.

Oher made headlines this week when he filed a petition to terminate a conservatorship, alleging Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy lied about adopting him and tricked him into signing a document that cut him off from making any profit off the film, which raked in $300 million.

The Tuohys have denied his claims; however, Sean said the conservatorship was done to comply with NCAA rules as Oher decided which college he would attend.

"I don't know personally anything about this, I learned when I saw the articles yesterday," actor Aaron told The Daily Mail in an interview published Tuesday. "But having met both parties, you know, obviously my heart breaks for the situation. I was under the assumption, like everybody, that the family was good all these years."

Aaron defended Sandra Bullock, who played Leigh Anne in The Blind Side, calling for an end of any criticism being slung at the actress.

Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in 'The Blind Side' Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros.

"I heard some pretty disturbing things people were saying about her, and I'm not behind that," Aaron said. "Leave her alone. Don't come for my mama. I'm six-foot-eight, 400-plus pounds, and you don't want those problems."

The actor also noted that Bullock recently lost her partner Bryan Randall, who died at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with ALS.

"Sandra just suffered a loss and everything, so I'm pretty sure she's probably trying to stay out of the [spotlight] and just handle her situation as best she knows how," Aaron said.