Sandra Bernhard Reacts to Former Co-Star Roseanne’s ‘Anti-Woke’ Show: ‘It’s Heartbreaking’

During a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live,' Barr was asked about the project by Andy Cohen

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Sandra Bernhard and Roseanne Barr pose backstage at The 4th Annual New York Comedy Festival at Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall on November 6, 2007 in New York. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Sandra Bernhard is opening up about her former co-star Roseanne Barr's new show on Publicsq, which is known as the Amazon for conservatives.

During an Aug. 9 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Bernhard was asked by a viewer about the project by Andy Cohen, who said, "When was the last time you spoke to Roseanne, and what do you think of her working on the new anti-woke show that'll stream on Elon Musk's X?"

"Heartbreaking," Bernard responded. "It's heartbreaking. I mean, she's one of the most original, fabulous voices in comedy, and I just don't know what's happened. We haven't spoken in a real long time, sadly."

Read More

Bernhard played Nancy Bartlett on Roseanne, which ran for nine seasons on ABC. Several of Roseanne's former co-stars have spoken out about the comedian, following a racist tweet she wrote about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in 2018.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne's daughter on Roseannewrote

The comedian was paid a six-figure deal by Publicsq, which counts Donald Trump Jr. as an advisor and investor.

