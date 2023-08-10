Sandra Bernhard is opening up about her former co-star Roseanne Barr's new show on Publicsq, which is known as the Amazon for conservatives.
During an Aug. 9 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Bernhard was asked by a viewer about the project by Andy Cohen, who said, "When was the last time you spoke to Roseanne, and what do you think of her working on the new anti-woke show that'll stream on Elon Musk's X?"
"Heartbreaking," Bernard responded. "It's heartbreaking. I mean, she's one of the most original, fabulous voices in comedy, and I just don't know what's happened. We haven't spoken in a real long time, sadly."
- EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Lee Puts Malibu Home on the Market for $7.5 Million
- Ryan Reynolds Jokes About ‘Proposal’ Nude Scene in Sandra Bullock Birthday Tribute
- Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late Partner
- Inside Bryan Randall’s Relationship With Sandra Bullock’s Children: Why She Once Said He Was ‘No. 1’ in Their Household
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall
Bernhard played Nancy Bartlett on Roseanne, which ran for nine seasons on ABC. Several of Roseanne's former co-stars have spoken out about the comedian, following a racist tweet she wrote about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in 2018.
“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne's daughter on Roseanne, wrote.
The comedian was paid a six-figure deal by Publicsq, which counts Donald Trump Jr. as an advisor and investor.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment