How San Diego Comic-Con Is Adjusting for a Strike-Heavy Year

The show will go on at San Diego Comic-Con, but the show will look considerably different. The annual event begins this Wednesday in the late afternoon and continues through Sunday.

With SAG-AFTRA on strike, all members of the film and television performers union are forbidden to promote struck work. That not only puts the kibosh on giving interviews and appearing on panels hyping up forthcoming material — the life force that turned SDCC into an international sensation — it means that even doing a victory lap about older projects made in conjunction with the AMPTP is verboten. For example, those who were itching to see cast members of That '70s Show chuckle and tell stories for a 25th-anniversary panel will have to wait until next year. (A 26th-anniversary panel may not have the same ring, but perhaps the delay will make it even better.)

This year's pop culture pep rally was already a bit wobbly, as the WGA strike caused many studios and production houses to give the event a skip. Quite frankly, the annual event hasn't been the lodestar of major announcements, with some studios pivoting to their own events in recent years, like Disney's D23, Star Wars Celebration and DC's FanDome. But with SAG-AFTRA picketing, nearly all the major studio projects that were planning to attend, like Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong, Abbott Elementary and The Wheel of Time, have now canceled.

Comic-Con fans dressed as Hawkgirl, Captain Kirk. Mr. Spock, and Hawkman during different times. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

There was a time not long ago when SDCC was the biggest promotional weekend for new movies and television shows that didn't involve the NFL. "Celebrating the Popular Arts" read signs sprinkled throughout the city's photogenic Gaslamp District, where as many as 200,000 eager consumers of said entertainment product would photograph themselves, oftentimes disguised as one of their favorite characters, beside a studio-sponsored "activation" stations, usually co-branded with an energy drink logo or some newfangled app. Indeed, they'd wait an hour in the blazing sun for the opportunity to do it! Like it or not, the moment in 2010 when Joss Whedon brought out the cast of The Avengers as if they were the Mercury 7 was, indeed, one of the most important developments in the entertainment industry in years.

An attendee takes a picture of a Spider-Man collectible statue during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 24, 2022. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

As one who covered SDCC for a decade, I personally witnessed many strange scenes, like Matt Damon unable to make it from the back of a town car to the lobby of the Omni Hotel, paused by a grown man dressed like Krypto the Superdog. (Damon was in town for promo on the Neill Blomkamp picture Elysium. Everybody remember Elysium?) Not far away, an enormous line snaked around the harbor as people camped out overnight to be first inside the hot dog-smelling hot box known as Hall H to watch the cast of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire zing one another.

It was not always this way. San Diego Comic-Con (originally called Comic-Con International) began in 1970 in the basement of a hotel, a safe space for people to argue about the powers of Doctor Doom versus those of Doctor Strange. (You'd need a PPO to assess both.)

It is, no doubt, with the spirit of "back to the basics" that SDCC spokesperson David Glazer told San Diego's ABC 10 News that he's excited about "the expansive Exhibit Hall" and "the camaraderie that makes Comic-Con such a fun and unique community and experience."

In other words, there may not be too many Hollywood A-listers in attendance, but the fantasy and sci-fi authors and comic book illustrators that are the foundation of "the popular arts" will still be well-represented (and selling their wares and autographs), as well as shirtless dudes pretending to be Thor and Aquaman, and be-spandexed women posing as Batgirl and Poison Ivy. There are some constants even organized labor can't change.

A few household names will still be there, as personal appearances at conventions and fan expos are allowed if (and this is a big if) there's no promotion of struck work. For example, Jamie Lee Curtis and William Shatner are still listed as attending. The Academy Award-winning actress is there to hawk her forthcoming graphic novel, and the legendary Star Trek actor is there with an independent documentary film about himself. But if either goes on a panel and talks about Trading Places or T.J. Hooker, they could, at least in theory, run afoul of their union.

Also, thanks to the intricacies of entertainment contract law (who will cosplay as partners from Paul, Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison?) there are many loopholes for animation.

The Animation Guild is separate from the Writers Guild and is currently working on a contract with the AMPTP. Projects like the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film and shows like Archer, My Adventure With Superman, Masters of the Universe, Rick and Morty, Harley Quinn and others are still on the menu for the creators. It remains to be seen if the voice talent will make an appearance. Even if they are technically permitted, it may be seen as breaking with the solidarity of the picket line. (This issue will be mirrored throughout the strike; for example, Margot Robbie the actress can no longer promote Barbie, but Margot Robbie the producer of Barbie technically can — but likely will not.)

Those who cover the geek world already know that anime is getting more and more important each year, and considering its imported nature, this year's SDCC might be a watershed. The streaming service Crunchyroll, taking advantage of the vacuum, announced it would be scaling up its presence at this year's event.