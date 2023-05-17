San Antonio Spurs Win NBA Draft Lottery, and Probably Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA Draft lottery and coveted No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, an outcome that could alter the trajectory of their franchise for years to come.
There’s almost no doubt about who they’ll draft: 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who might be the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. He’d be the first Frenchman drafted No. 1.
The Spurs held the third-worst record, so they were one of three teams to have a 14% chance at landing the top pick. And if history is a guide, there’s a good chance the Spurs will win a championship in the next decade.
The Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons round out the top five in draft order.
Wembanyama is fast and smooth like a point guard, with stellar ball-handling skills, and an ability to hit the open teammate on the break. He can also shoot.
Other top prospects include Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson from the NBA G League's Ignite.
Here's the order for next month's draft:
1. San Antonio Spurs
2. Charlotte Hornets
3. Portland Trail Blazers
4. Houston Rockets
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Orlando Magic
7. Indiana Pacers
8. Washington Wizards
9. Utah Jazz
10. Dallas Mavericks
11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Toronto Raptors
14. New Orleans Pelicans
The 2023 NBA draft is slated for Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
