The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    San Antonio Spurs Win NBA Draft Lottery, and Probably Victor Wembanyama

    If history is a guide, there’s a good chance the Spurs will win a championship in the next decade.

    Published |Updated
    Matthew Gutierrez
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

    The San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA Draft lottery and coveted No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, an outcome that could alter the trajectory of their franchise for years to come.

    There’s almost no doubt about who they’ll draft: 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who might be the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. He’d be the first Frenchman drafted No. 1.

    The Spurs held the third-worst record, so they were one of three teams to have a 14% chance at landing the top pick. And if history is a guide, there’s a good chance the Spurs will win a championship in the next decade.

    The Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons round out the top five in draft order. 

    Read More

    Wembanyama is fast and smooth like a point guard, with stellar ball-handling skills, and an ability to hit the open teammate on the break. He can also shoot.

    Other top prospects include Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson from the NBA G League's Ignite.

    Here's the order for next month's draft:

    1. San Antonio Spurs

    2. Charlotte Hornets

    3. Portland Trail Blazers

    4. Houston Rockets

    5. Detroit Pistons

    6. Orlando Magic

    7. Indiana Pacers

    8. Washington Wizards

    9. Utah Jazz

    10. Dallas Mavericks

    11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)

    12. Oklahoma City Thunder

    13. Toronto Raptors

    14. New Orleans Pelicans

    The 2023 NBA draft is slated for Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.