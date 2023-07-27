Samoa Joe got some advice from another pro wrestling legend who knows a thing or two about carving out a new niche on screen: Dave Bautista. Joe, who currently competes for All Elite Wrestling in addition to being the reigning Ring of Honor Television Champion, makes his acting debut in Peacock's Twisted Metal, based on the video game franchise of the same name.

To prepare, Samoa Joe was able to pick the brain of Dave Bautista, a successful wrestler-turned-accomplished actor.

"Dave Bautista lives relatively close to me, and we run into each other every once in a while," Joe exclusively told The Messenger. "He’s always super supportive of anybody in any projects they’re doing outside of the wrestling ring."

Bautista, who made his WWE debut as Batista in 2002, has more recently appeared in movies like Blade Runner 2049, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story and as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

"He’s been a really valuable resource," Joe said of Bautista. "He gave good advice."

The pro wrestling world has churned out multiple Hollywood mega-stars in recent decades (think Dwayne Johnson and John Cena), and Joe further hinted, "I’ve had the opportunity to speak with several of probably the people that you’re thinking about who are currently killing it in this world."

On Twisted Metal, Joe plays Sweet Tooth, a menacing ice cream truck-driving killer clown voiced by Will Arnett. While Joe has decades of experience on camera as a pro wrestler, making the switch to scripted television came with its share of challenges.

Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth Skip Bolen/Peacock

"The biggest difference with this is that in pro wrestling we train extensively, and we’re given a short amount of time. One take, there are no do-overs," he explained. "There are no gimmes. You have to be perfect out there week after week, consistently. When it comes to a performance like this, you have to be able to sustain that performance over a four- or five-hour period with the same intensity each and every time."

Luckily, he had an ensemble cast – including Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz – there to help teach him the ropes.

"I sat around and watched my fellow actors and watched how they metered their energy throughout the day," Joe said. "I kind of got the hint that you can’t go 100% every go. You have to be able to come down a level and keep the energy good for the entire day of shooting."

Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, Anthony Mackie as John Doe Skip Bolen/Peacock

Furthermore, Joe is optimistic that Twisted Metal is just the start of his acting journey.

"This is a very fun endeavor for me," he said. "It’s a great way to connect with my fans on something outside of the wrestling ring. Any opportunities that come down the pike, we’re always looking for new adventures, new projects and new challenges."



All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal are available to stream now on Peacock.