Sammy Hagar Explains Why ‘There’s Not Going to Be a Van Halen Reunion’

Sammy Hagar, former frontman for Van Halen, appeared on the THAT Rocks! podcast recently and explained why a reunion for the remaining band members just doesn't seem to be in the cards for the Rock And Roll Hall of Famers.

"It's the same old story," the 75-year-old vocalist began when asked. "It's the same old f---ing story."

Following guitarist Eddie Van Halen's death in 2020, fans have been clamoring for a reunion in his memory. In July 2022, Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen told Rolling Stone that "some people" are making it "very difficult" to put together any kind of Van Halen reunion.

"What I can say is that there was an attempt at doing something," said Wolfgang, who played bass for the band replacing Michael Anthony from 2006 to 2020. "I don’t like to speak negatively about people, but there are some people that make it very difficult to do anything when it comes to Van Halen."

"After being in Van Halen for a long time, I really have strived to have an environment where there is no walking on eggshells and there is no personality that you have to deal with," Wolfgang added. "It’s just guys having fun making music and just having a good time. But, you know, from my time in Van Halen, there was always some stuff that gets in the way from just making music and having a good time. And, I think, that’s what happened."

It's not clear who or why, but Hagar alluded to behind-the-scenes conflicts as well.

"[Drummer] Alex [Van Halen] won't respond to me," Hagar clarified. "I reach out to him. I haven't done it in a long time now, 'cause it's, like, 'Hey, you wanna talk to me? Call me.' But there's not going to be a Van Halen reunion."

Hagar believes the Van Halen family should be involved in a potential reunion but "Wolfie [Van Halen] is doing such a great job with what he's doing, and he would be the perfect guy [to play with us at a tribute concert], so that's out."

He also discussed the possibility of going on tour with original frontman David Lee Roth. "Dave [Lee Roth] and I are still alive, but there's no way he would cooperate with me."

Hagar fronted the band from 1985 to 1996, replacing Roth, but was personally fired by founder Eddie Van Halen in '96. He returned for a reunion tour in 2005.

Unless they work together, Hagar seems to think a reunion wouldn't be worth it. "If [Dave] goes out by himself, that's not a Van Halen reunion; that's half a Van Halen reunion," he pointed out. "If I go out by myself without him, it's a half a Van Halen reunion."

He continued to speculate on what the show could look like considering his ongoing friendship with original bassist Anthony.

"Only good news about that is that I could sing his songs just fine. But Mike and I are like this [crosses fingers], and if Al wanted to come and play with us... I would love to play with Al. I said it recently, that I would love to play music with Al. I would like to write a song with Al. I would like to go in the studio and jam with Al. But the thought of a Van Halen reunion without Eddie, no, there's no such thing."

Hagar and Anthony are currently playing with The Circle and are performing in Vegas this weekend.