Samantha Morton Recounts Threatening Message Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Sent After She Turned Down a Film Role
Entertainment
Samantha Morton Recounts Threatening Message Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Sent After She Turned Down a Film Role

The disgraced producer allegedly refused to take no for an answer when Morton wouldn't do the film 'About Adam'

Thea Glassman
Samantha Morton and Harvey WeinsteinMike Marsland/WireImage; Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

Samantha Morton is opening up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein.

While appearing on Monday's episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, the Golden Globe-winning actress said that the disgraced producer and convicted sex offender once reached out to her about starring in the 2000 romantic comedy About Adam.

Morton turned down the offer because she felt the film was misogynistic, and she didn't want to be a part of it.

"The casting director came back with, 'You don't say no to Harvey.' Well it's not to him," the actress recalled. "I just don't want to do this film… and I had just worked with Stuart Townsend on Under the Skin. It was just not interesting to me. I was uber-polite."

It didn't stop there, she said. Another phone call came in, Morton remembered, allegedly informing her again that she couldn't say no.

"The 'no' wasn't being listened to," she claimed. "So they kept coming back with this role and I was told unequivocally, 'You're not going to work again unless you do this role. I'm going to make your life hell. You will not work again.'"

Weinstein reportedly tried his best to do just that, allegedly blacklisting Morton from projects within his company, including the film The Brothers Grimm, which the producer allegedly deemed her too "unf---able" to star in.

"He had a reason, a deep-seated reason, to just try and destroy my career," Morton claimed. "He categorically couldn't, because I kept working, doing independent cinema all over the world."

