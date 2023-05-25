Sam Smith ‘Heartbroken’ After Vocal Issues Force Them to Cancel Shows

Sam Smith is ending their U.K. tour early after experiencing vocal issues during a concert on Wednesday night.

The Grammy-winning singer, who is in Europe for their international Gloria tour, shared that they are following doctor's orders and canceling the last handful of shows.

"Due to vocal issues during last night's Manchester performance, regrettably we will be canceling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows," a statement on their Instagram Story read.

They were scheduled for a show in Glasgow on Thursday and two in Birmingham on Saturday, per their website.

"A spokesperson said 'Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest," the statement continued.

It shared that the Stay With Me singer "is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice. If they take some rest they will be able to perform again."

Smith ended with their own note.

"I'm so sorry," they wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

The announcement came hours after Smith left the stage during their show in Manchester on Wednesday night.

They explained to fans in a message on their Instagram Story, "Dearest sailors, I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows."

They continued, "Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end."

Smith said they "noticed something was wrong with my voice" three songs into their performance.

"I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong."

They added, "I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show for you all. I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x"

Smith is currently on tour in support of their fourth studio album, Gloria. The canceled shows come as they prepare to bring their tour to North America, beginning at FTX Arena in Miami on July 25. The tour will then head to Asia this fall.