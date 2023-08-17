More details about Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' split are coming to light. Asghari's rep spoke out amidst a swirl of rumors and allegations calling them completely "false."

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent told The Messenger.

"However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

Asghari cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as July 28, according to a divorce filing obtained by The Messenger.

Additionally, the Special Ops: Lioness actor is requesting spousal support and requesting that Spears pay the legal fees.

The docs also state that Asghari "reserves the right to amend" petitions over property and community assets.

Attorneys for both Spears and Asghari did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Asghari filed for divorce from the eight-time Grammy Award nominee Wednesday, The Messenger confirmed.

Spears has hired top Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser while continuing to work with Mathew Rosengart, according to Variety. Rosengart previously made headlines by helping the pop star get out of the 13-year conservatorship under her dad, Jamie Spears, in November 2021. Asghari has hired Neal Hersh, who has handled plenty of A-list divorces.

Despite speculation that Spears may have cheated on her husband, a source previously told The Messenger that "the cheating rumors aren't true;" however, the source noted that the former couple is "going through a really hard time" as they figure out the next steps.

The insider added: "They have been arguing and fighting for months and it's usually over very small issues that get blown out of proportion."

The Mississippi native wed Asghari in a star-studded ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in June last year. Some of the A-list guests included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, but her family – including her father Jamie, mother Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn Spears – were noticeably absent from the event.