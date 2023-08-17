Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Over Britney Spears Divorce - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Over Britney Spears Divorce

'We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other,' Asghari said

The Messenger Staff
Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time…In Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sam Asghari has broken his silence about his split with Britney Spears amidst a swirl of headlines about their relationship — and its end.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on social media.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he said, adding: "Sh— happens."

The Special Ops: Lioness actor asked "for privacy" and for people to "be kind and thoughtful."

In his divorce filing, he cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as July 28, according to a divorce filing obtained by The Messenger. The docs also state that Asghari "reserves the right to amend" petitions over property and community assets. He is requesting spousal support and that Spears pay the legal fees. 

A rep for Asghari pushed back on claims that the actor was challenging his prenup with Spears or threatening to exploit her.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent told The Messenger.

"However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

The former couple wed in a star-studded ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, California in June 2023. Some of the A-list guests included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, but her family — including her father Jamie, mother Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn Spears — were noticeably absent from the event.

