Diamonds are made under pressure, and, apparently, so are the best Real Housewives. The Real Housewives of New York City is premiering its 14th season on July 16, which features an all-new cast of hard-working 'wives to shake things up, including content creator Sai de Silva, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, model Ubah Hassan, publicist Jessel Taank, marketing professional Brynn Whitfield and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy. But being in the shadow of some iconic RHONY alums isn't always easy, according to de Silva.

"The fans are intense," she exclusively told The Messenger ahead of the season premiere. "They want what they want, and it is a lot of pressure. We're all under a lot of pressure to produce a show that people are going to love."

But de Silva — a native New Yorker who lives in Brooklyn alongside her husband and two children — wants viewers to know that the new ladies aren't trying to replace the old ones.

"Those are really big shoes to fill — we cannot fill those shoes," de Silva explained. "Instead, all we want to do is show you a different side of New York, a different RHONY. We are going to forever be grateful to the OGs who have paved the way, but now it's just a different show. We're going to bring all the wit, the sarcasm, the fun between friends, and it's just going to be a good time."

(Viewers can also see their faves in the upcoming fifth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which will follow Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to Saint Barthélemy.)

While de Silva said she'll be "tuning in" for RHONY Legacy, she's focused on the newest chapter of the long-running franchise, which is younger and more diverse than ever. Although she's become "tight besties" with her castmates — even noting that there isn't any "divide" going into their first reunion — de Silva teased that some of the new ladies can be more dramatic than others.

"Erin is 100% a pot stirrer," she said. "She is going to be the common denominator throughout the season."

De Silva added that while Lyons can come off as someone who's "not overly fuzzy and warm," she is "very, very kind." The influencer even reflected that she could become a villain herself throughout Season 14 without meaning to, just because she's "brutally honest."

"I'm just very real," she explained. "I'm a real New Yorker, and that's just how I was raised. There's no fluff with me. I was trying to figure out at first — would sensitive people take that the wrong way? But at the end of the day, I'm just being me. I'm not playing a character."

Watch all the drama go down when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo.