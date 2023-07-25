Hollywood's labor movement took it up a level on Tuesday: SAG-AFTRA assembled an array of well-known actors to join the picket lines and speak out in favor of the union's ongoing battle with studios. In Times Square, the roster of speakers included a number of household names who took the stage at the "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally.

Christine Baranski, for example, pledged to "fight the good fight," which was a clear nod to the title of her hit series, The Good Fight. She explained that throughout her career, she has made a point to show respect and solidarity with background actors and guest stars on her shows.

"My days on the set were spent not only acting with series regulars but also with a steady flow of gifted guest actors and day players. I also worked consistently week after week with background actors and actresses whose presence created the busy world of a successful law firm. These performers were indispensable to the life and the reality of the show," she said. "On both shows I considered these actors my colleagues and part of our creative family. Their contribution to the series' success was indispensable and I am here today speaking on their behalf."

Christine Baranski joins SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Her fiery speech continued: "If this industry can generate hundreds of millions for the people on top, it can afford to share the wealth. We will not live under corporate feudalism. It is time, it is just simply time to make things right. Our contribution will not be undervalued, and we will not be replaced. Let our union as well as the union of our fellow writers be an inspiration to workers in every industry. Thank you for showing up, and let's fight the good fight."

Succession star Arian Moayed also drew a connection between the HBO show that recently earned him an Emmy nomination, and what's happening on the picket lines.

"We deserve to work together to make beautiful art and enjoy it," he said. "It's like these people [the producers] haven't seen f—ng Succession, which is about you."

And Christian Slater, who talked about being a member since 1974, spoke about the impact SAG membership had on his father, who passed away in November "after a long battle with mental illness and a short battle with cancer."

"He was a working actor and union member for decades," Slater said of his dad, who had roles on Ryan's Hope, in theater, and worked as a background actor in movies. In 1987, Slater said his father became "fully disabled by mental illness" and stopped working.

Since his death, Slater shared, "it became clear to me how integral union membership was to his dignity and survival."

While others had given up on his father, Slater said "his union never did!...Because of SAG, because of real people who work to help our members, my father was able to die with an amount of dignity that he would not have otherwise had."

Slater also noted the backlash the union has received in terms of the perception that actors earn plenty of money: "I know I'm not seen as representative of a fight that many are rightly calling existential... but it's our ability to earn fair wages at every level that allows us to collectively fund the safety net that any one of us might depend on one day."