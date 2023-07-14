SAG Strike Flashback: How Ronald Reagan Went From Guild President to Union Buster

It's a weird time in Hollywood right now. SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are on strike against the AMPTP, and while that may read like I just threw an open box of Alpha-Bits at your screen, this is a pretty big deal.

The last time the performers' and writers' unions picketed simultaneously was in March and April of 1960, when, as is the case with the current action, SAG joined an already striking WGA. A deal was settled between the studios and actors after six weeks. While the writers had to fight on a bit longer, there was a nice stretch of genuine unity between the two guilds.

A little footnote to this, which sometimes surprises people who aren't too schooled in mid-century American history, is that the President of SAG at the time of the 1960 action would later make a far bigger mark in world affairs. He was an Illinois-born actor who got into politics: Ronald Wilson Reagan.

That's right, if you are old enough to remember the 1980s, you might recall that some critics scoffed at the concept of "an actor" becoming a president. (Today, we'll gladly take someone who can complete a full sentence! I kid, I kid.)

Reagan may never have won any Oscars, but he had a somewhat substantial career. He was a leading man at times, notably in the 1938 military comedy Brother Rat, and if he had a peak year on screen, it was probably 1940. That's when he starred in Knute Rockne, All American, a pretty cheesy football picture in which he played Notre Dame star George Gipp, nicknamed The Gipper. Political writers often referred to Reagan as The Gipper later in his career, which in retrospect is a little odd considering the player's main claim to fame was dying of pneumonia at 25.

Also in 1940, Reagan was fourth billed for the role of George Armstrong Custer in Santa Fe Trail, a historical Western about the abolitionist John Brown (Raymond Massey) that co-starred Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland. It's actually a pretty watchable movie, though its depiction of slavery, seen from the viewpoint of 2023, does not make for what you might call a progressive picture. (Historians also hate it for a slew of inaccuracies.)

In 1942 he was part of the large ensemble in the successful melodrama Kings Row with Ann Sheridan, Robert Cummings and Claude Rains. It was a bit controversial in its day because the book upon which it was based had all sorts of ribald content, most of which was bleached from the movie. Reagan's final film role of note was in Don Siegel's adaptation of the Hemingway short story The Killers, in which you can see him slapping Angie Dickinson in the face. Not a good look for a future politician! (John Cassavetes at least does the right thing and bops Reagan right after.)

But let's face it: if Ronald Reagan is going to be remembered for his work on film, it is right and just and fair that it should be for the idiotic caper Bedtime for Bonzo, in which the future leader of the free world is tasked with getting a chimpanzee to go to the eff to sleep.

If The Gipper was a nickname, Reagan-boosters used later on, Bonzo (even though he didn't play Bonzo, Bonzo played Bonzo) was one his detractors enjoyed. Case in point, when Joey Ramone (a Jewish-American born Jeffrey Hyman of Queens, New York) saw President Reagan visit a German war cemetery in Bitburg, Germany, where many of Hitler's SS were buried in 1985. It inspired the Ramones' tune "Bonzo Goes to Bitburg," which is actually more melancholy than angry. It's something of a beautiful song.

Anyway, Reagan was the head of SAG from 1947 through 1952, then again from 1959 through 1960. It was Gene Kelly who first nominated him. Nancy Davis (who would later become Nancy Reagan) was a SAG board member from 1950. From 1967 to 1975, he was Governor of California, then he beat Jimmy Carter in the 1980 election and moved into the White House for eight years. While in office, he never forgot his Hollywood roots and tried to launch the weirdest expansion of the Star Wars franchise.

Though Reagan wasn't steering SAG's ship during the entire period, the union's website calls the years 1946 through 1960 "among the most vast and complicated" and cites as specifics the "first entirely new contract since 1937; passage of the labor-weakening Taft-Hartley act; the House Committee on Un-American Activities hearings and the blacklist era; a severe decline in Hollywood film production, largely caused by both the exploding popularity of television and the 1948 'Paramount decree' which would bring an end to the 'studio system'; the fall of mainland China to communism; the explosion of an atomic bomb by the Soviet Union; the Korean War; jurisdictional struggles over television; the MCA waiver; the Guild's first three strikes (1952-53, 1955, and 1960); the first residuals for filmed television programs; first residuals for films sold to television; and the creation of the pension and health plan."

There is a considerable amount of irony to all this. Find someone from the labor movement and say the name "Reagan," and see what happens. The man has many legacies, but for unions, his SAG heyday isn't what comes to mind. It is when, in 1981, he fired over 11,000 striking air-traffic controllers. Not only that, he declared a lifetime ban on rehiring any of the picketing workers. Bill Clinton lifted the ban in 1993.

But getting back to today's news, the current president of SAG (now SAG-AFTRA, thanks to a merger), Fran Drescher, is already proving to be impressive during this collective action. Here she is giving the AMPTP the what for with music from Twin Peaks backing her up. The way the key changes on the word "changed" is miraculous.