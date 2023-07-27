SAG-AFTRA, WGA Picketing Canceled in New York Due to Heat

Global warming has not been kind to the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes.

Due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, SAG-AFTRA has canceled its picket lines planned for Thursday and Friday in New York.

“Due to the extreme heat advisories in effect for the area, in the interest of the health and safety of our members, supporters, and staff, there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets in New York City on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week,” the guild posted on its website.

The actors’ union had originally planned to continue to strike at the East Coast offices of NBCUniversal, Paramount, Netflix, Amazon and HBO on Thursday and Friday.

WGA East has also nixed plans for picket lines in New York on Friday due to the heat and opted to revise its scheduled Thursday Comedy Writers Picket at NBCUniversal. It’s now set to wrap up at 11 a.m. ET, when the excessive heat warning begins.

At Tuesday’s strike in New York City, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston made headlines calling out Disney CEO Bob Iger.

"I find it very, very ironic that we are all gathered here today in unity in front of an entity that is run by Disney. We've got a message for Mr. Iger: I know, sir, you look through things through a different lens. We don't expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots," Cranston said.