The flashy girl from Flushing has done it again. Fran Drescher, known best as the star of The Nanny, has more recently been in the news because she's president of SAG-AFTRA, which just announced a strike starting Friday, July 14. In a live-streamed press conference on Thursday, Drescher joined chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to officially declare that the union is striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, beginning at midnight. In an impassioned speech, she declared this a "seminal hour" for not just actors and performers, but for everyone across all fields of labor.

"The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike," she said. "It's a very serious thing that impacts thousands, if not millions, of people all across this country and around the world — not only members of this union, but people who work in other industries that service the people that work in this industry."

SAG President Fran Drescher speaks as SAG-AFTRA National Board holds a press conference on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Drescher said she went into the discussions "in earnest," thinking the strike was avoidable and that both sides were being fair. Instead, what she found was "disgusting" greed, she said.

"It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice," she continued. "We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them."

"They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment," she continued. "We stand in solidarity, in unprecedented unity. Our union and our sister unions and the unions around the world are standing by us as well as other labor unions, because at some point, the jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored."

Drescher called the AMPTP's offers, like one in which actors reportedly would be paid for one day's work for their image to be scanned and used by the studio forever, "insulting" and "tone-deaf." "You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change too," she said. "We're not going to keep doing incremental changes on a contract that no longer honors what is happening right now…what are we doing? Moving around furniture on the Titanic? It's crazy."

She ended her speech by directly addressing the studios and streamers. "So the jig is up, AMPTP. We stand tall. You have to wake up and smell the coffee," she said. "We are labor, and we stand tall, and we demand respect and to be honored for our contribution. You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us."

Later, when asked to comment on recent reports that studio executives were planning to wait out the Writers Guild of America strike until writers start "losing their apartments," Drescher did not mince words.

"Eventually, the people break down the gates of Versailles, and then it's over," she declared. "We're at that moment right now."

Meanwhile, the AMPTP released a statement claiming it had "presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members."

The statement continued, "A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."

The SAG-AFTRA strike is scheduled to officially begin at midnight Pacific time. Find out more about how this will affect audiences here.