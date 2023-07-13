After SAG-AFTRA's Television, Theatrical, and Streaming contracts expired without a deal late Wednesday night, the union's negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend a strike. SAG-AFTRA's National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to make it official.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"After more than four weeks of negotiations, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that you told us are important to you. Because of this, we've called for a meeting with our National Board this morning to vote on a strike order," actors' union president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in part of a statement to members.

The AMPTP also issued a statement, saying, "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods."

The announcement follows a tumultuous two days in which the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing the major studios and streamers, made a last-minute request for a federal mediator. SAG-AFTRA agreed to the AMPTP's request but declined to push back the Wednesday contract negotiation deadline. (The deadline had already been postponed almost two weeks past its original June 30 date.)

Thursday's vote comes as the Writers Guild of America approaches two and a half months of striking, and most Hollywood productions have already been shut down.

There has been a media blackout during the entirety of the negotiation process, meaning that no one from either side has been allowed to comment publicly on how the negotiations are going. The actors' guild is making similar demands to what the writers' guild is asking for, including guardrails around the use of AI in Hollywood, a new formula for residuals, and higher pay minimums, as well as limits on self-tapes. Variety reports that those asks are just the "tip of the iceberg."

Just days before the original negotiation deadline, hundreds of actors — including big names like Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, and Bob Odenkirk — signed a letter demanding that union leadership take negotiations and a potential strike seriously. "A strike brings incredible hardships to so many, and no one wants it," reads the letter. "But we are prepared to strike if it comes to that. And we are concerned by the idea that SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not."

On July 10, SAG-AFTRA leadership reportedly held a conference call with a group of Hollywood publicists to prepare them for a strike, and a producer told the trade publication that it would be "a miracle" to reach a deal by the new deadline.

There will be more to come after Thursday's vote, but for now, The Messenger has a deep dive into what a strike might mean for viewers.