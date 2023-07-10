SAG-AFTRA Holds Conference Call With Top PR Firms, Prepares Publicists for Strike: Report

On Monday, SAG-AFTRA executives reportedly held a conference call with some of Hollywood's top PR firms to further discuss next steps if a strike takes place.
According to Variety, the objective of the call was to brief publicists — from 140 PR firms — on best practices and protocols if and when a strike occurs.
"SAG-AFTRA's National Board has the option to call a strike if the AMPTP won't agree on a deal that bolsters performer's careers and ensures their profession remains one that can support a dignified livelihood," SAG-AFTRA officials wrote in a statement to the PR agencies ahead of the meeting, according to the outlet.
For the first time in 63 years, Hollywood is facing an unparalleled moment for the entertainment industry: two of its largest unions could be on strike at the same time.
SAG is currently in talks with the studios, and July 12 marks the end of their extended deadline for contract negotiations. On June 5, SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike if they are unsuccessful in reaching a deal. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 1.
SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of the formal contract negotiation process.
In early June, the Directors Guild of America reached a deal with the AMPTP (which represents major studios like Amazon/MGM, Apple, NBCUniversal/Peacock, Disney/ABC/ESPN/Fox/Hulu, Netflix, CBS/Paramount and more), which has since been ratified.
