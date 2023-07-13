The actors are officially picketing side-by-side with the writers, dividing Tinseltown between the powers-that-be (studios) and the powers-that-aren't (the rest of Hollywood).

On June 5, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted to authorize a strike if they were unsuccessful in reaching a deal with Hollywood's studio bigwigs, who comprise the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), by June 30. Key issues on the actors' collective bargaining agenda include addressing economic fairness, viewership-based residuals, acceptable usage of artificial intelligence, and reeling in self-tape auditions with reasonable rules. Some of these proposals are more clear-cut, while others (especially regarding residual payments and AI restrictions) are more complex.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA announced they were not satisfied with this initial round of collective bargaining. As such, they're striking. The actors' union held a press conference at SAG-AFTRA Plaza, where executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed that the National Board "unanimously" voted to go on strike. "A strike is an instrument of last resort. We've tried for four weeks to reach a deal with the AMPTP, and, unfortunately, they have left us with no alternative," he said.

Who is involved in the actors' strike?

SAG-AFTRA is a union comprised of about 160,000 members that aims to protect not only actors but also prominent announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers and editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers and voiceover artists, among other media professionals across the entertainment landscape.

The guild's governance is divided between a national board, an executive committee and 25 local boards nationwide. Union members were urged by Crabtree-Ireland and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (The Nanny) to vote yes by June 5 to authorize a strike. Then, union members negotiated their contract with the AMPTP until June 30. The deadline was extended until the end of July 12, but no agreement was reached.

The AMPTP bargains with guilds and unions on behalf of all of the major studios and networks that produce movies and television, including Amazon/MGM, Apple, NBCUniversal/Peacock, Disney/ABC/ESPN/Fox/Hulu, Netflix, CBS/Paramount, Sony, Warner Bros. Discovery/Max and more. Not all of the studios necessarily have the same goals, so it's possible that some studios could reach their own agreements with the guild.

How your favorite shows or movies could be impacted

While the Writers Guild of America is already heading into month three of their strike amid heated negotiations with the AMPTP over similar demands, drastically impacting Hollywood's operations, SAG-AFTRA has only just declared a strike.

A SAG strike would likely cause another impactful blow to the industry and consumers. Hollywood was already feeling the ripple effects of the imminent threat of SAG-AFTRA — as well as non-union allies — joining the WGA on the picket lines.

Production shut down on May 23 for indie drama The Island, starring Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Rooney Mara (Carol), ahead of the authorization vote because the possibility of a strike reportedly spooked bond companies, making them unwilling to insure the film. Film insurance is particularly important for indie flicks, as they lock in financial security for smaller-budget movies that blockbusters would normally get from bigger studios. If these films can't get insurance, then actors and directors have no choice but to step away from the projects — possibly for good.

SAG-AFTRA notes on their site that low-budget and moderate-low-budget projects, as well as special new media projects, and even productions that began before the strike's start and overseas productions under the Codified Basic Agreement and Television Agreement, will all likely be subjected to the strike order. However, there are a couple of movies and TV shows that wouldn't be impacted by a potential strike: independently-produced content at the lowest budget levels and student films would not have to cease filming.

Every other movie and TV show though, well, they're liable to be disrupted by the strike by their actors walking out on the job. And those disruptions won't just come in the form of productions screeching to a halt — SAG-AFTRA members would likely be asked to pause publicity tours for ongoing projects, too.

What SAG-AFTRA wants

Economic fairness: Significant increases in minimum rates to account for high levels of inflation, as well as the evolution of the media business (e.g., longer hiatuses between seasons, shorter season orders), since the last contract was negotiated in 2020; more funding allocated to the Guild's health, retirement and pension plans.

Significant increases in minimum rates to account for high levels of inflation, as well as the evolution of the media business (e.g., longer hiatuses between seasons, shorter season orders), since the last contract was negotiated in 2020; more funding allocated to the Guild's health, retirement and pension plans. Residuals: Modifying the formula for residual payments so that they reflect the economic value of members' contribution in light of these evolved media models — like streaming platforms — which don't always pay for "reruns" or "rewatches" the same way that linear television does; calculating residuals based on viewership, which means that the more popular a program, the more money its performers stand to gain.

Modifying the formula for residual payments so that they reflect the economic value of members' contribution in light of these evolved media models — like streaming platforms — which don't always pay for "reruns" or "rewatches" the same way that linear television does; calculating residuals based on viewership, which means that the more popular a program, the more money its performers stand to gain. AI protections: Limiting the usage of AI to protect members against the threat that tech poses (like its ability to mimic members' voices, likenesses and performances), coming to terms around acceptable uses of AI, and ensuring that members are fairly compensated if their performances are used to train AI systems.

Limiting the usage of AI to protect members against the threat that tech poses (like its ability to mimic members' voices, likenesses and performances), coming to terms around acceptable uses of AI, and ensuring that members are fairly compensated if their performances are used to train AI systems. Self-tape regulations: Impose reasonable rules and limitations for self-tape auditions (like a five-page limit) and access to other casting formats (like traditional, in-person casting) to ensure performers have access to more work opportunities and are less vulnerable to exploitation.

What the AMPTP is saying

Following SAG-AFTRA's decision to vote on a strike early Thursday morning, the AMPTP released a statement, saying, "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods."