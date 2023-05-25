Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby Girl No. 2 With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson Huff and Christian Huff are officially a family of four.

The Duck Dynasty alum and her husband expanded their family when they welcomed their second baby girl this week.

"Haven has brought a touch of heaven," Robertson wrote on Instagram Thursday. "May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! Peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment."

Huff added, "Surreal seeing a little miracle up so close… blown away by God. Love you so much Haven. Some of the sweetest moments ever."

The couple is already parents to a daughter named Honey James, who just turned 2 on May 11.

"I can't wait to watch you become a big sister," Robertson wrote on Instagram when celebrating her first-born's birthday. "I have no doubt you'll be the greatest!"

There's also no doubt that the Dancing With the Stars alum and her husband were excited to welcome another child. Back in November, the couple first announced their family news on Instagram writing, "Another little miracle is in motion."

That same month, the parents shared the sex of their baby after Huff swung a baseball bat, hitting a ball that exploded with pink smoke.

It wasn't until March, however, when Robertson confirmed her second daughter would be named Haven Belle.

"I was just kind of praying, and I felt like the Lord dropped in my spirit the name Haven Belle, which was so beautiful because 'Haven,' which means 'safe place' or a refuge, and then 'Belle' means beautiful," she shared on her WHOA That's Good podcast. "I thought it was just such a beautiful name."

Robertson added that Belle is also in honor of her sister, Bella, since Haven will be Honey's first sister.