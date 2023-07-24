S Club Releasing First Single in 20 Years to Honor Late Bandmate Paul Cattermole

S Club, the British pop group formerly known as S Club 7, are gearing up to release their first new music in 20 years.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, the group is releasing a new single titled "These Are The Days." They shared the news Monday on their Instagram Story.

The song reportedly pays tribute to Paul Cattermole, 1/7 of the band who died of natural causes in April just a few weeks after the group announced their reunion tour. He was 46 years old.

"It's just really sad, it's really hard to process it right now," the band shared in an emotional video tribute. "He truly was a unique specimen of a human being. No one could ever replace our Paul. He lives on inside each and every one of us."

Following Cattermole's death and Hannah Spearritt's decision to take some time off, S Club 7 rebranded as S Club out of respect for the two absent members. The group also renamed their show The Good Times Tour in honor of Cattermole, which was the song Cattermole planned to sing.

S Club 7 rose to fame in 1998 and sold 11 million records in their five-year run. Remaining members Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Rachel Stevens will sing on the upcoming track.

S Club's new song "These Are The Days" drops July 26. Their sold-out 15-date U.K. arena tour launches this October in Manchester.