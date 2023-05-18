The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Died of ‘Natural Causes’: Coroner

    The U.K. native died on April 6, just weeks after S Club 7 announced a reunion tour.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

    S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been determined.

    The U.K. native died of "natural causes," the Dorset Coroner's Office confirmed to The Messenger.

    "We confirm that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded," said the coroner. "As his death was from a natural cause there will be no inquest."

    The pop group shared news of Cattermole's death in an emotional Instagram post on April 7.

    Read More

    "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," they wrote alongside a throwback image of Cattermole. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."

    They continued, "We were so lucky to have him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

    S Club 7 attend the announcement of their &quot;S Club 7 Reunited&quot; reunion tour
    S Club 7 attends the announcement of their S Club 7 Reunited reunion tour

    His death came just weeks after Cattermole and his group members — Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara and Bradley McIntosh — announced are going on a reunion tour in October.

    The group paid tribute to Cattermole in an emotional video this week. They shared that Spearritt has decided not to join them on the tour but will "always" be a member of S Club 7.

    In memory of Cattermole, the tour is now called The Good Times Tour.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.