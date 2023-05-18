S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Died of ‘Natural Causes’: Coroner

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been determined.

The U.K. native died of "natural causes," the Dorset Coroner's Office confirmed to The Messenger.

"We confirm that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded," said the coroner. "As his death was from a natural cause there will be no inquest."

The pop group shared news of Cattermole's death in an emotional Instagram post on April 7.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," they wrote alongside a throwback image of Cattermole. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."

They continued, "We were so lucky to have him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

S Club 7 attends the announcement of their S Club 7 Reunited reunion tour

His death came just weeks after Cattermole and his group members — Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara and Bradley McIntosh — announced are going on a reunion tour in October.

The group paid tribute to Cattermole in an emotional video this week. They shared that Spearritt has decided not to join them on the tour but will "always" be a member of S Club 7.

In memory of Cattermole, the tour is now called The Good Times Tour.