EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Says Working in Children’s Hospitals Has Been ‘Good Practice’ for Becoming a Dad

The radio host will see you now.

Ryan Seacrest may be famous for his impeccable on-air talent, but he's certainly making a name for himself as a humanitarian as well. The longtime face of American Idol is opening up about how his work with sick kids is preparing him with "good practice" for his inevitable role as a father.

"I think I may be the most well-rehearsed at it, if it were to happen," Seacrest exclusively told The Messenger after meeting with children at Seacrest Studios inside Children's Hospital of Orange County on May 18, where Addison Rae also made an appearance to greet the patients. "I also have a niece who keeps me busy. So for the moment, I feel very occupied with that notion. But yeah, I think it's good training."

The former Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host is about to open three more Seacrest Studios in pediatric hospitals across America, bringing his total number to 14.

"They're interactive spaces for the patients," Seacrest detailed. "The patients who can't join in the room can participate from their rooms in their beds, watching screens. I hope to create a network of programming so that there's this special atmosphere that they all get to share and they can build friendships across the country through these studios."

Ryan Seacrest at Seacrest Studios inside Children's Hospital of Orange County.

So what exactly sparked Seacrest's decision to pay it forward?

"This was started because I wanted to do something tangible to give back to people and I felt like kids who are in children's hospitals are kids, and they need to continue to be kids," he explained. "They've got hobbies and they've got passions and they've got talent. So how can we bring that to life inside the walls of this building and buildings around the country?"

Seacrest continued, "It affects not only the kids, I think it affects the families, too. For a mom or a dad to see their child laugh or smile or dance or sing, going through something tough, that's what these are built for."

For the last decade, his non-profit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation has helped children in need with a "creative outlet to explore the realms of media." His newest locations will soon be opening in Memphis, New York and Salt Lake City.

"I think anybody that comes into one of these pediatric hospitals is a little bit scared," Seacrest admitted. "There's the unknown and there's the surprise of what's going to happen inside the walls and what news they're going to get."

"When you're here in this studio, there's no surprise. You know what you're going to get, a good time, and you're going to hopefully forget about why you're here," he concluded. "For those who come often or here for a long time, or who are just for a day or two, they're all the same in here. They're all kids having fun, doing something that they love."