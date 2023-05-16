Ryan Seacrest Is Already Heading Back to ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
Seacrest made his final appearance as 'Live' co-host on April 14 after making his debut alongside Kelly Ripa in 2017.
Just a month after his final show, Ryan Seacrest is ready to go Live again.
The TV personality will return to his former home for an appearance on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, according to People magazine.
Seacrest bid farewell to his co-hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa on April 14. He was replaced by Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos upon his departure.
The American Idol host will appear as a guest to promote Sunday's season finale of the singing competition series, which is currently in the midst of its 21st season.
- EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Departure, Ryan Seacrest Is Hoping for a Cooking Show Next: ‘I’m Very Interested’
- EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Has No Plans To Leave ‘American Idol’ After 21 Seasons: ‘I Truly Love It’
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola’s College Graduation
- EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Says Working in Children’s Hospitals Has Been ‘Good Practice’ for Becoming a Dad
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’
Seacrest's daytime return shouldn't come as much of a surprise. After all, he said so himself after his final show.
"This isn't the end, I'm going to be back," he told People at the time. "This place is remarkable. I'm going to miss coming into this studio to see the people who have worked here for so long. It is about the people here; it's a family at Live and they adopted me for a little while and I'm grateful for that. So I'll definitely be visiting from time to time."
Seacrest announced his exit from Live in February after six seasons.
"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," he said on air Feb. 16. "She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."
As for the highly-anticipated Idol live finale, viewers will choose between finalists Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough.
The episode will also feature appearances from Ellie Goulding, TLC, Jazmine Sullivan, Pitbull, former Idol judge Keith Urban, former Idol contestants Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard and more.
Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC. The three-hour American Idol Season 21 finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment