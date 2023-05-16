Ryan Seacrest Is Already Heading Back to ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’

Just a month after his final show, Ryan Seacrest is ready to go Live again.

The TV personality will return to his former home for an appearance on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, according to People magazine.

Seacrest bid farewell to his co-hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa on April 14. He was replaced by Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos upon his departure.

The American Idol host will appear as a guest to promote Sunday's season finale of the singing competition series, which is currently in the midst of its 21st season.

Seacrest's daytime return shouldn't come as much of a surprise. After all, he said so himself after his final show.

"This isn't the end, I'm going to be back," he told People at the time. "This place is remarkable. I'm going to miss coming into this studio to see the people who have worked here for so long. It is about the people here; it's a family at Live and they adopted me for a little while and I'm grateful for that. So I'll definitely be visiting from time to time."

Seacrest announced his exit from Live in February after six seasons.

​​"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," he said on air Feb. 16. "She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

As for the highly-anticipated Idol live finale, viewers will choose between finalists Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough.

The episode will also feature appearances from Ellie Goulding, TLC, Jazmine Sullivan, Pitbull, former Idol judge Keith Urban, former Idol contestants Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC. The three-hour American Idol Season 21 finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.