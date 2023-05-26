The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ryan Reynolds Mourns ‘Bravest, Kindest’ Wrexham Fan in Touching Tribute

    The actor, who co-owns Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. with Rob McElhenney, pays tribute to late fan Jay Fear

    Olivia Jakiel
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. with Rob McElhenney, is remembering one member of the football club family fondly.

    He penned an emotional tribute to late fan Jay Fear, whose dying wish to meet the actor came true in April. 

    "So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear. He didn't have much of it left. The fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I'll never take for granted and never forget," Reynolds captioned an Instagram post on Thursday. "This man lived. Sending all my love, respect and condolences to Deb, Jess and Sam."

    The Golden Globe nominee went on to call Fear "one of the bravest, kindest and most generous people I've ever met" in a subsequent Instagram Story before penning another message to Fear's wife and kids. 

    "Deb, Sam and Jess, thank you for sharing your dad with me," he continued. "I know how inadequate words must be given your enormous loss. Sending you all our love from my family, Wrexham and beyond. I loved every second I spent with Jay."

    One month prior to his death, Fear — who was diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer in January — met Reynolds through the charity, Bucket List Wishes. In addition to speaking with the Deadpool star for about 20 minutes, Reynolds also gave Fear a glove from the movie and invited him to visit the set of the franchise's third installment. 

    "It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed," the Vancouver native said, via BBC. "He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him."

    While speaking to BBC 5 Live's Sunday Breakfast at the time, Fear reflected on the opportunity to spend a bit of time with Reynolds. He told the radio show, "They always say you should never meet your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that."

    Fear later added, "People might think this whole thing was for me. Actually, this is for [my family] because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives. I just hope this is a core memory that they'll never forget."

