Ryan Reynolds Jokes About ‘Proposal’ Nude Scene in Sandra Bullock Birthday Tribute
'For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators,' joked Reynolds in his birthday tribute to Bullock
Oh, how the times have changed for Sandra Bullock.
As the Academy Award winner celebrated her 59th birthday on Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to his The Proposal co-star with their memorable nude scene from the 2009 romantic comedy.
"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!" Reynolds captioned the Instagram post. "For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"
The Proposal starred Reynolds as Andrew, the dedicated assistant to assertive publishing editor Margaret (Bullock). When her visa renewal is denied, Margaret convinces Andrew to marry her to keep her from being deported back to Canada.
Although the movie came out several years before the use of intimacy coordinators was normalized in Hollywood, Bullock previously said on the About Last Night podcast that she felt a sense of "camaraderie and safety" filming the scene.
"Ryan was just so cool. Unflappable. He is absolutely unflappable," added Bullock, noting the scene was filmed on a "closed set."
