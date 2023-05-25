Ryan Gosling To Appear on ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Alongside Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj

Ryan Gosling is ready to show off his "Kenergy" on the upcoming Barbie soundtrack.
Gosling stars alongside Margot Robbie in this summer's highly anticipated Barbie movie. The soundtrack will be released alongside the sure-to-be-blockbuster film premiere in July, but production shared a few of the names that will appear on the accompanying album.
Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Haim, Khalid, Ice Spice, Gayle, Kali, Karol G, Pink Pantheress, Tame Impala, and Kid Laroi are all listed on the lineup alongside Gosling, who is playing Ken in the Greta Gerwig-directed film.
"More Barbies and Kens to be announced," the promotional image teased.
Though it is unclear how Gosling will appear on the album, some fans have theories. Perhaps some of his lines from the film into the movie will be remixed into a dance track, or the film will feature an original song from Gosling.
Meanwhile, Robbie isn't listed on the soundtrack at all.
Gosling previously showed off impressive singing voice in 2016's La La Land. He also leads a rock band called Dead Man's Bones, and actually got his start alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in the Mickey Mouse Club.
Mark Ronson will executive produce the Barbie album.
Barbie is in theaters July 21.
