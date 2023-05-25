The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ryan Gosling To Appear on ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Alongside Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj

    The soundtrack will be released on July 21.

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

    Ryan Gosling is ready to show off his "Kenergy" on the upcoming Barbie soundtrack.

    Gosling stars alongside Margot Robbie in this summer's highly anticipated Barbie movie. The soundtrack will be released alongside the sure-to-be-blockbuster film premiere in July, but production shared a few of the names that will appear on the accompanying album.

    Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Haim, Khalid, Ice Spice, Gayle, Kali, Karol G, Pink Pantheress, Tame Impala, and Kid Laroi are all listed on the lineup alongside Gosling, who is playing Ken in the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

    "More Barbies and Kens to be announced," the promotional image teased.

    Read More
    Barbie the Album

    Though it is unclear how Gosling will appear on the album, some fans have theories. Perhaps some of his lines from the film into the movie will be remixed into a dance track, or the film will feature an original song from Gosling.

    Meanwhile, Robbie isn't listed on the soundtrack at all.

    Gosling previously showed off impressive singing voice in 2016's La La Land. He also leads a rock band called Dead Man's Bones, and actually got his start alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in the Mickey Mouse Club.

    Mark Ronson will executive produce the Barbie album.

    Barbie is in theaters July 21.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.