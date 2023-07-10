Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Red Carpet Tribute Would Make Barbie Proud - The Messenger
Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Red Carpet Tribute Would Make Barbie Proud

At the Hollywood premiere of 'Barbie,' Gosling wore a necklace that was a likely nod to his family

Mike Vulpo
Ryan Gosling appears as Ken and Margot Robbie portrays Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ new movie ‘Barbie’. The film grossed more than $500 million worldwide in its first week. Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Gosling is keeping his longtime partner close to the heart.

While stepping out for the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium, the actor proved he has Ken's eye for style when he wore a pink Gucci suit.

And while his outfit looked sharp, fans couldn't help but marvel over the actor's jewelry. Gosling was seen wearing a necklace with the "E" initial, which is likely an ode to his longtime partner Eva Mendes though their eldest daughter Esmeralda's name also shares that first letter.

Gosling's stylist Mark Avery confirmed Hollywood 3D Printing helped achieve the Barbie "E" accessory. And yes, it was totally pink.

To complete the look, Gosling swapped in his platinum Ken-blond look for his usual shade of dirty-blond thanks to celebrity hairstylist Camilla Soole. Shane Thomas also helped with grooming. 

Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of &quot;Barbie&quot; at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of 'Barbie' at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

While Mendes was absent from the Hollywood premiere, the mother of two has expressed her excitement for Gosling's upcoming movie. 

When the first photo of Gosling in character was released by Warner Bros. Pictures in June 2022, Mendes shared the pic and wrote, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken." 

She also couldn't help but notice some of the rave reviews surrounding her partner's performance.

After Greta Gerwig described Gosling's portryal of Ken as "some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta," Mendes responded.

"One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @RollingStone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor," she wrote on Instagram. "RG." 

Barbie opens in U.S. theaters July 21.

