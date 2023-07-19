Ryan Gosling Gifts Ken’s Guitar to BTS Star Jimin
The 'Barbie' star says he owed him a gift after Ken wore the same outfit from Jimin's 'Permission to Dance' music video
Ryan Gosling is sharing the Ken-ergy.
In a new video posted on social media, the Barbie star announced a special gift for one of the members of the massively successful K-pop boy band BTS.
“Hi Jimin, it's Ryan Gosling here," he addressed the "Like Crazy" singer, before pointing our some similarities in their attire.
"I notice that your 'Permission to Dance' outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie," he said. "I have to give it to you — you wore it first."
- BTS’s Park Jimin Thanks ‘Barbie’ Star and Cowboy Twin Ryan Gosling for Ken Guitar in Sweet Video
- Margot Robbie Gave Ryan Gosling a Pink Present Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’
- Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas Dedicates Performance of ‘Push’ to ‘Barbie’ Star Ryan Gosling
- Years Before the ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack, Ryan Gosling Recorded a Ghoulish Indie-Rock Opus
- Eva Mendes Wears ‘Barbie’ T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken
Gosling is referring to the black-and-white fringe jacket he wore as Ken in the film, the very same jacket Jimin sported in his music video. Jimin wore it with some simple black denim while Gosling donned a white cowboy hat and pink scarf.
"You definitely wore it best," Gosling continued, "and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession."
Gosling then whips out his character's black guitar from the Barbie movie.
"I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering," he says. "Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so… it’ll be much better in your hands."
Jimin has not yet publicly responded to the gift, but fans are eagerly awaiting his reaction. "I need to see Jimin with the guitar immediately," wrote one commenter. "Oh Ryan if you only knew how much Jimin watched The Notebook." said another.
Looks like there's plenty of Ken-ergy to go around!
Alongside the Greta Gerwig-directed film, Gosling will also appear on the official soundtrack with his original song, "I'm Just Ken."
Barbie premieres this Friday, July 21, in theaters around the world. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, and Simu Liu also star.
