Ryan Gosling Explains Why Ken’s Story ‘Must Be Told’ amid Criticism for His ‘Barbie’ Role
Ryan Gosling isn't fazed by criticism he's received over playing Barbie's iconic counterpart Ken. Instead, he's determined to do him justice.
The Oscar-nominated actor stars as the classic heartthrob in the forthcoming live-action film, which will hit theaters July 21.
Though fans have questioned Gosling's ability to do the role justice, he maintained his confidence in a cover story for GQ's June/July issue.
Responding to the critics, Gosling said, "I would say, you know, if people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with."
"It is funny," he added, "this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?"
Gosling quipped that Ken's "job is beach" and has been for 60 years. He noted, "And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing."
"But suddenly, it’s like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f----- with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."
Gosling went on to joke about the investment he now has in Ken's story.
"I care about this dude now," he admitted. "I'm like his representative. 'Ken couldn't show up to receive this award, so I'm here to accept it for him.'"
Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in the film alongside Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell and Michael Cera.
