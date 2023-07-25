Ryan Gosling has been a household name for two decades, and he isn't slowing down yet. If anything, his star power is still very much on the rise as he continues to surprise and delight fans with what he can do.
Gosling's talents extend across genres. In addition to being a dreamy romantic lead and a very compelling drama and action star, he's also quite hilarious (as anyone who's seen his all-timer Saturday Night Live sketches like "Papyrus" and "Santa Baby" can attest). Most recently, in Barbie, he brings humor, heart and, of course, his signature hunkiness to his role as Ken and manages to make the character so much more than a plastic sidekick.
To celebrate Ryan Gosling's already-incredible screen career, here's a look at his very best movie roles, ranked.
10. Luke Glanton in 'The Place Beyond the Pines'
We don't want to give too much away about Ryan Gosling's role in this gut-punching crime drama. It came out in 2012, but it's under-the-radar enough that you might not know its story. Gosling plays a motorcycle stunt rider/bank robber who steals to support his family. He has a run-in with a cop played by Bradley Cooper that changes everything, not just for the two of them, but for the whole town of Schenectady, New York. Even if you don't know the whole story, you've probably seen images of Gosling's bleached-blond, heavily tattooed look in the movie, and that should be enough to pique your interest if you like watching raw charisma at work. It's his second of two collaborations with director Derek Cianfrance, both of which are on this list. -Liam Mathews
9. Dean Pereira in 'Blue Valentine'
Ryan Gosling gave new meaning to the word "heartbreaker" in this 2010 romantic drama from Derek Cianfrance. In the film, he portrays Dean, a blue-collar Brooklynite who falls in love with a newly-single and pregnant woman, Cindy (Michelle), and decides to help her raise the child. As their relationship begins to deteriorate, though, Dean's lack of ambition and alcohol abuse drive them even further apart, and the two face a devastating decision about whether they should continue to raise the child together. Gosling's performance as the depressed and obsessed Dean is gutting and, while this isn't a happy watch, it's a necessary one for fans of the actor. -Amanda Bell
8. Dan Dunne in 'Half Nelson'
Ryan Gosling received his first Oscar nomination for his turn as Dan Dunne in the 2006 drama Half Nelson and rightfully so. He stars as a drug-addicted middle school teacher in Brooklyn who forms a bond with one of his students as he tries to shield her from the world he is himself engaged in. What could be a grim, depressing feature has moments of levity and hope thanks in large part to Gosling's nuanced performance in the role. -Amanda Bell
7. Holland March in 'The Nice Guys'
It's a major shame that The Nice Guys didn't spawn a long string of goofy action-comedy sequels because this 2016 film is a riot. In it, Gosling stars as Holland March, a clumsy private investigator who's recruited to find a missing girl and winds up grappling with a series of increasingly dangerous foes as he tries to solve a murder mystery. His performance in the film is absolutely fearless, and opposite Russell Crowe, he shines as the slightly dim-witted but well-meaning private eye. If there was ever any doubt that Gosling could make audiences cackle, well, this film answers that. -Amanda Bell
6. Seb Wilder in 'La La Land'
Ryan Gosling's second Academy Award nomination came for this 2016 musical dramedy, which features him as Sebastian, a talented pianist who falls for an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) as they both navigate the trials of the entertainment business. Gosling's performance in the film is full-throated and earnest as he captivates with charm and dance. Put simply, La La Land is a must-see for fans of his filmography. -Amanda Bell
5. Jacob Palmer in 'Crazy, Stupid, Love.'
What happens when a soulless pick up artist actually falls in love? Sure, Crazy, Stupid, Love. is best known for Gosling showing off his "photoshopped" torso full of abs while lifting Emma Stone over his head a la Dirty Dancing, but he's so much more than just hot in that movie. He plays a callous f---boy named Jacob who teaches swagless Cal (Steve Carell) how to seduce women while simultaneously falling in love with (spoiler alert!) Cal's daughter. While Cal sure hates him when he first finds out about the daughter thing, the audience simply can't. There aren't many actors who can pull off what Gosling does in this movie. He plays both the villain and the love interest and he earns both, and when Cal punches him in the face, he both deserves it and doesn't deserve it at all. Basically, Gosling has been exuding Ken-ergy since at least 2011. - Lauren Piester
4. The Driver in 'Drive'
This is the role and the movie that helped Gosling break out of his romantic lead persona with a sledgehammer. His gritty roles were previously low-key indie hits, but Drive confirmed that Gosling is not just sexy but cool. He doesn't even have a real name in the movie. Do you know how iconic your performance has to be for people to forget that Oscar Isaac is also in this movie? We can't really remember the plot either, but we can tell you everything about the Driver and his driving gloves and iconic bomber jackets. That's why this stylish action thriller is near or at the top of every great Gosling performance list. -Megan Vick
3. Noah Calhoun in 'The Notebook'
If a romantic partner has ever asked if you'd be a bird with them in the next life, you have Ryan Gosling to thank for that. The Notebook is one of the defining romantic movies of a generation and that is due largely to the explosive chemistry between Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Multiple profitable movies have been based on Nicholas Sparks books, but The Notebook is the most quoted and referenced because Gosling so fully embodied the grumpy curmudgeon trope that romance lovers can't get enough of. Gosling reset the standard for romantic leads in 2004, and we're not sure anyone has been able to top the bar since. -Megan Vick
2. Ken in 'Barbie'
No one else could have brought the right Ken-ergy to the role of Barbie's (Margot Robbie) funny, sad and messy boyfriend/simp. The viewer needs to like Ken and feel sympathy for his pain even when he's doing bad stuff like introducing toxic masculinity to Barbie Land. Gosling nails the deceptively complex requirements of playing such a simple-minded character. He's sensitive enough but also hunky enough to embody the dichotomy of how men simultaneously benefit from and are victims of the patriarchy. He makes himself the butt of the joke while never losing sight of Ken's wounded heart or his harmful impulses. He's already getting Oscar buzz (for Best Supporting Actor, of course). -Liam Mathews
1. Lars Lindstrom in 'Lars and the Real Girl'
When thinking about your favorite Ryan Gosling performances, you probably fall into one of two categories: Romantic Gosling or Dark Gosling. Lars and the Real Girl somehow combines the best of those Goslings into one fantastic performance in his most underrated film. Lars is a deeply introverted man who develops a delusion that he's in a real relationship with a mail-order sex doll. That sounds super creepy, but it is actually so heartwarming when the rest of his small town joins in to help Lars overcome his crippling social anxiety and loneliness. The premise is off-putting in print, but Gosling's warm and sensitive portrayal of a man struggling to fit in makes this movie truly magical. -Megan Vick
