Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Hit 'I'm Just Ken' Debuts on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Entertainment.
Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ Debuts on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

He may be 'Just Ken,' but now he's Ken with a hit single

Wendy Geller
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: RYAN GOSLING as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

He may be "Just Ken," but now he's Ken with a hit single!

Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie: The Album soundtrack has officially entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 87, according to the outlet's data for the week ending Aug. 5.

The song, which was released July 21, debuted with 5.2 million U.S. streams and 2,000 downloads sold in its opening week, according to Luminate, per Billboard.

Gosling's song also bowed at No. 4 on Hot Rock Songs and No. 5 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, as well as No. 39 on Digital Song Sales.

Meanwhile, Barbie: The Album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, second only to NewJeans' 2nd EP 'Get Up.'

Gosling's successful turn on the blockbuster film's soundtrack isn't completely out of left field. The actor previously showed off his singing skills in 2016's La La Land. He also leads a rock band called Dead Man's Bones, and actually got his start alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in the Mickey Mouse Club.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.

