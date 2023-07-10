It's not easy being Ken.
In a new sneak peek from Greta Gerwig's Barbie, former Mouseketeer and La La Land star Ryan Gosling dusts off his pipes and belts out an emotional ballad about his "life of blonde fragility" as Ken.
"I just don't know who I am without you," he tells Margot Robbie's Barbie at the beginning of the clip. "You're Ken!" she reminds him. "But it's 'Barbie and Ken.' There is no just Ken," he replies.
Shirtless and abs glistening, Ken then bursts into song, bemoaning life as "No. 2" to Barbie. "I'm just Ken. Where I see love, she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?" he belts.
As Gosling sings, we see a montage of Barbie putting Ken in the friend zone. Even shirtless pull-ups and shameless bicep flexes don't seem to woo his plastic counterpart. As the anthem crescendos, co-stars like Simu Liu join in, with a chorus of Kens holding hands and declaring together: "I'm just Ken."
Barbie's star-studded cast also America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren and many more.
In addition to its all-star cast, Barbie also features a talent-packed soundtrack produced by Mark Ronson. Pink, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, HAIM and other hit-makers join Gosling on the 17-track album.
Barbie, the movie and soundtrack, hit theaters July 21.
