Ryan Dorsey Details Son Josey’s ER Experience amid Mono Diagnosis

Ryan Dorsey is opening up about his 7-year-old son's health scare.

The Ray Donovan actor shared images of his son Josey — whom he shares with late Glee actress Naya Rivera — in the hospital via Instagram on Friday.

In the first photo, Dorsey held his son's hand as Josey laid in a hospital bed. Loved ones also visited Josey, who was seen smiling and laughing in a video within the Instagram carousel. The set ended with a photo of Josey sleeping and cuddling with a pup.

"We're out of the weeds now but a few weeks ago i had to take @joseydorsey to the ER at 1AM," Dorsey explained in the caption, adding that Josey's "fever was really high & he said his heart was hurting."

The father shared that he placed his Fitbit watch on Josey and discovered that the child's heart rate "was pretty high."

"It had been a couple days I had already taken him to the doctor and couldn’t figure out what was wrong. So off to the hospital we went," he continued.

After six hours at the hospital, Dorsey was told that Josey had mononucleosis. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai defines the condition, commonly known as mono, as "a viral infection that causes fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph glands, most often in the neck."

Dorsey said in his post that Josey tried to stay positive during the ordeal, adding, "Now he’s back to 💯 - but his his sense of humor never waned throughout."

The Justified actor also shared a heartfelt story about Josey's hospital stay and wrote, "The funniest thing about this kid is, he won't drink anything other than water, milk, or orange juice. No matter what i do to try get him to try other things. He was obviously dehydrated and the doctor said he needed an IV or he could just drink a Gatorade before they would release him."

Dorsey added, "I knew this was going to be a whole ordeal of a scene. He immediately had a gag reflex upon sipping the orange Gatorade…so tried to water it down, and that didn't work. So he said 'Just give me the IV.'"

He explained that the nurses were shocked his son would rather an IV over the beverage but that "he took the IV like a champ and 45 minutes later, we walked out of there as the sun was shining and the clock struck 7am."

He concluded, 'What a night…."