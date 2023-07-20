Ryan Cabrera and WWE’s Alexa Bliss Reveal They’ve Narrowed Down Their Baby Girl’s Name to 2 Options (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Ryan Cabrera and WWE’s Alexa Bliss Reveal They’ve Narrowed Down Their Baby Girl’s Name to 2 Options (Exclusive)

After revealing the sex of their baby earlier this week, the couple has two unique names in mind — and a plan for how they'll pick one

Lanae Brody and Daniel Trainor
Alexa Bliss, left, and Ryan Cabrera arrives at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are already two very prepared parents.

After revealing that they are expecting a baby girl earlier this week, the couple exclusively told The Messenger that they have already narrowed down their list of potential names. 

"We have two names in mind that would work," Cabrera said. "We were like, 'OK, this could work for a boy or a girl. We love that.' We like the names that could work for either. So we were good to go either way."

Bliss (real name Lexi Kaufman) further hinted that one choice is an "edgy name" while the other is "definitely more delicate."

The couple already has "an inkling" which one they'll choose, said Cabrera, because they already have a sense of the baby's personality. 

"She's flipping around in [Bliss'] belly," Cabrera revealed. "She's very active, super hyper." In fact, Cabrera said they'll "get an ultrasound, and she'll just be on her head."

Cabrera teased that both names are "musical-ish," which is good news because the couple has been busy buying a lot of specific clothes for the baby.

"We have a lot of clothes," the "On the Way Down" singer said. "But luckily, most of the outfits that [Bliss] has been buying, it's a lot of rockstar tees and little rockstar onesies and stuff that would work either way."

