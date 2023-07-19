Lexi and Ryan Cabrera are having a girl!
The pair announced the news in a gender reveal Tuesday evening on Entertainment Tonight. Almost immediately after the news broke, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.
The soon-to-be first-time parents announced that they are expecting baby No. 1 in May, revealing the exciting news in separate Instagram posts on their respective pages.
"The best moments in life are completely unexpected. Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023," Lexi, whose WWE persona is Alexa Bliss, captioned a carousel of photos.
"Is there a word that's even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that's how I feel sharing the news!!!!" Ryan added in his post.
Lexi previously recalled how she found out she was pregnant, telling The Messenger, "I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird. So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, 'Oh sh--.'"
Even though the pregnancy news was a complete surprise, according to Cabrera, the timing could not have been better.
"We always talked about that we were definitely going to have kids and we both have wanted kids. We just didn't know what the right time was with everything," he shared. "And then it just accidentally happened. At first we were both like, 'Uh oh, what are we going to do?'"
The couple, who started dating in November 2019 and got engaged one year later, wed in a star-studded ceremony at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, Calif., in April 2022.
While marking their first wedding anniversary with a prom-themed bash in April, the "On the Way Down" singer opened up about wanting to expand their family in the future.
"We're in the mindset [of] whenever it happens, it happens," Ryan told People at the time. "We wanted to enjoy just being married at first and not even be like, 'OK, let's try to have kids right away.' It was more like, 'Let's just enjoy each other, enjoy our marriage and getting to be together. And then whenever it happens, it happens.' But at some point we definitely do."
