Ryan Adams Postpones Solo Tour Dates to Focus on His Health

Ryan Adams is stepping back from the spotlight.

In a message to his "dear fans" via his Facebook page on Monday, the Cardinals frontman shared that he has been struggling with his "health" as he approaches his second year of sobriety.

"First of all, thank you," Adams started his post. "Thank you for making all the shows last year and this so incredibly special. It's been all the dreams at once, and even on the toughest of nights you have made it a dream."

"Behind the scenes, however, I have been struggling with my health," he wrote. "My sobriety has been my anchor and as year two approaches, I thank God for that clarity."

Adams went on to explain that because his shows typically last "3 hours or longer," he has to take time to recover. "For me to be at my best, I have to recover from what has been a relentless spell of illness."

As a result, Adams said his solo shows have been postponed and (most) will be re-scheduled.

However, the musician clarified, the Cardinals tour remains set as scheduled, noting, "Rest assured... I aim to be in top fighting condition for The Cardinals fall tour and hope to see some of you there."